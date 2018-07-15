Temple committee hosts tour for 30 hearing-impaired pupils

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: It was an enriching experience for 30 local school-children with hearing impairment during a goodwill cultural visit to the Tua Pek Kong Temple here yesterday.

The pupils, who were accompanied by their teachers, were taken for a tour around the temple including the walk up the famous seven-storey ‘Goddess of Mercy’ pagoda, where the visitors enjoyed the panoramic view of this town and also the Rajang River.

The programme was facilitated by the temple committee chairman Penghulu Soon Choon Hoo, who explained to the visitors the culture and history of the site, which was founded soon after the arrival of the Chinese settlers here in the 19th century.

“The visitors comprise children of various races. Some of the Chinese pupils also take the opportunity to give offerings to the deity of Tua Pek Kong Temple,” he said, adding that the temple’s regular opening hours are ‘from sunrise to sunset’, but during festive celebrations, the closing time is extended.

He also told the visitors that the next major event would be the Mid-Autumn Festival.

After the tour, the children and their teachers were treated to snacks comprising drinks, biscuits and local cakes.