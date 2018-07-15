Voon appointed Zuraida’s special officer for Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak women chief Voon Siak Ni has been appointed as special officer to the Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The appointment was announced by Batu Lintang assemblyman and Sarawak PKR vice chairman See Chee How.

See said he had been instructed by the minister herself to make the announcement on her behalf.

He said the letter to appoint Voon as a special officer to coordinate development to be carried out by the ministry in Sarawak, was dated June 30 and signed by the minister herself.

“Voon will go over to Kuala Lumpur next week to see the minister, and attend briefings on her specific roles and tasks,” he told a press conference at Batu Lintang PKR service centre here yesterday.

See believed that Voon’s appointment as special officer to Zuraida in Sarawak, showed that the minister and PH were very concerned about Sarawak.

He added one of the common complaints heard was that the people in Sarawak and Sabah were being neglected.

“So the minister and the PH government want to correct the perception, and to make sure that voices in Sarawak and Sabah are heard by the federal government.

“That is why Zuraida has appointed Voon, who is also national PKR vice women chief, and I believe there will be more officers, serving as special officers in Sarawak, to be appointed by the PH government so that if there is any complaint or grouses about matters that are not taken seriously by the ministries, we have our local representatives to deal with them.”

See also believed that Voon’s appointment was a good move, and hoped that Sarawak would be treated better than during the time of the previous Barisan Nasional government.