Approach taken to address issue of insufficient resident doctors in rural clinics – Dr Sim

A total of 102 out of 167 rural clinics in Sarawak do not have resident doctors, reveals Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He noted that the Rural Clinic Visiting Doctors service was an approach that has been taken to fill such gap before permanent doctors can be posted there.

He said for the first phase in 2017, some 85 rural clinlcs were planned to be visited under this programme.

“To date, 51 clinics are visited every month, nine clinics are visited once every two months and three clinics are visited once every three months.

“The remaining 39 clinics will be included into this programme in Phase 2 in 2018,” he said.

Dr Sim also disclosed that the Sarawak Government has allocated RM2.1 million in 2018 to finance upgrading of rural clinics project through partnership approach, Rural Clinic Visiting Doctors and Cluster Clinic System.

He said as of June this year, Sarawak Health Department has also received RM4 million from the Federal fund to upgrade and repair existing clinics which mostly are for internal rewiring and utility connection, repair work for the damages caused by flood and due to its dilapidated condition.

“Apart from physical repair work, a total of RM16.4 million is approved this year under Medical Equipment Enhancement Tenure (MEET) programme to equip health clinics and dental clinics with the necessary medical equipment throughout the State.

To overcome the overcrowding issues in Emergency and Trauma Department of Sarawak General Hospital, Dr Sim said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved a funding of RM1.096 million to convert the Convention Hall into Medical Ward 5 (24 beds) including provision of equipment.

He said in addition to that, the Sarawak Health Department has also submitted a proposal to MOH for upgrading of the female ward in Serian Hospital.

“This proposal for female ward upgrading if approved will increase the number of beds and will reduce the number of patients to be referred to Sarawak General Hospital for admission.

“The MOH will also look at other alternatives including negotiating with private hospitals in Kuching in terms of leasing of ward spaces and other facilities,” he said.