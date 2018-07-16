ASEAN-China Youth Camp ‘Magnificent Sarawak’ edition delegates arrive in Kuching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The ASEAN-China Youth Camp ‘Magnificent Sarawak’ edition delegates arrived here this morning, kicking off the first of nine days of the programme.

The programme is under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and an extension of the ASEAN Cultural Week and seeks to help build a compassionate society by broadening the global perspectives of the children of China through early cultural exchanges with ASEAN communities.

The 25 delegates include seven children, ages five to nine, who are the main players and stars of the accompanying reality family bonding documentary to be aired on at least 100 media platforms in China.

Apart from seeing the sights that Sarawak has to offer, the children will also spend some time with children from Chung Hua Primary School No. 1 to make friends, experience cross cultural exchanges, learn about the Malaysian school system, and what it is like to live here.

Present at the KIA VIP Lounge to welcome them was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Hii Chang Kee.

The event was organised by digital media company Mulu Global Media (Mulu) headed by local Sarawakian Jasmine Kho.