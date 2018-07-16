Bintulu Rotarians to continue signature fire awareness project under new chief

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) will continue with its signature project – the longhouse fire awareness and prevention campaign, says its incoming president Victor Ang.

According to him, his side has presented fire extinguishers to 137 longhouses and conducted 26 refresher programmes under this campaign so far.

“We will continue to reach out deeper into the remote areas in Bintulu,” said Ang when met after RCBC’s 21st installation ceremony at a hotel here yesterday where he was appointed the president for the 2018-2019 term, replacing Allen Wong.

Adding on, Ang said during Wong’s tenure, the RCBC had served the Kejaman tribe – one of a few minority ethnic groups in Sarawak. It is said that there are only three Kejaman longhouses in existence today.

“This year, we are planning to visit the Sekapan longhouse, which is located in Belaga,” said Ang.

He also said thanks to the sponsorships from Sime Darby Foundation and project partner Rotary Club of Kuching Central this year, the RCBC would be able to prepare for its ‘Back to School 2019’ programme.

“We are hoping to provide uniforms to 300 needy students,” Ang said, underlining the role of project sponsors in enhancing RCBC’s programmes slated for the benefit of those in need of assistance.

“We always welcome anyone or any party to contribute to and participate with RCBC. We believe that with team effort and also the power of social media, we could help those in need and at the same time be an inspiration to others,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wong said during his term, the RCBC’s fire awareness campaign had taken them deep into the Belaga region.

“We brought the programme to two longhouses in Belaga – Uma Kahei and Uma Kejamen Neh, which house some 2,000 people.

“The RCBC also undertook upgrading and repair works on a rural primary school, SK Rumah Tayai Tatau. The total cost for this project amounted to RM35,000.”

This year to-date, Wong said RCBC had conducted six refresher programmes on fire awareness.

“At some longhouses, the fire extinguishers were in bad condition. This indicates the importance of having such refresher programme,” he said.

In his parting remarks, Wong expressed gratitude to RCBC’s key sponsor LDS Charities.

“LDS Charities has given us moral and financial support to help those in the community who are in need of help. I truly believe that RCBC will continue to serve our community, to make Bintulu better,” he said.