Building society through cultural exchanges

KUCHING: The Asean-China Youth Camp, a programme under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and an extension of the Asean Cultural Week, seeks to help build a compassionate society by broadening the global perspectives of China’s children through early cultural exchanges with Asean communities.

Organised by digital media company Mulu Global Media which was founded by Sarawakian Jasmine Kho, the programme will start its first edition in Kuching with eight primary school pupils from Beijing accompanied by their parents.

The programme will be a nine-day affair where each pupil is paired with a buddy from Kuching and taken on a journey of challenge, family, culture, food, and nature around the state.

According to Kho, the camp seeks to cultivate the child’s hidden potential through communication and friendship with children from Sarawak, whom they will be meeting for the first time.

“We are strong advocates of people-to-people exchange as it is the most effective way to understand and respect the differences between us – in terms of culture, religion, language, and skin color.

“We hope the children from China will use their purest perspectives and their most down-to-earth feelings to introduce Sarawak to their friends in China. Most of the children are the only child in the family, and coming to a new place for the first time will definitely enable them to learn something new about themselves and their new friends, who grew up differently than them.”

Likewise, Kho said the local children chosen for the programme can also establish friendship with their young visitors, serving as ‘little ambassadors’ to bridge friendship between Malaysia and China.

She added the programme looks to guide the children – as future pillars of society – into becoming compassionate global citizens.

According to Kho, Sarawak was chosen for the inaugural launch of the programme due to its diverse cultural environment as a state with over 30 ethnic groups living harmoniously together.

“Children in Malaysia are blessed to have the opportunity to be exposed to multiracial and multilingual environment which many people outside of Malaysia admire. We want to promote the spirit of ‘muhibbah’ (integration) through this programme,” she stressed.

As a Sarawakian herself, she added that another motivation for choosing Sarawak was her desire to promote and introduce more people to the beauty and wonders of her home state.

“Sarawak is a hidden gem still not known to the majority of Chinese. Being the largest member of Malaysia, it has rich biodiversity and tourism resources which have yet to be cultivated.

“Sarawak has well-kept natural resources such as the rainforest, so we would like children to get close to nature instead of holding on to tech gadgets which is the norm in today’s world.”

The Asean-China Youth Camp ‘Magnificent Sarawak’ edition will start today, with the group of Chinese schoolchildren and their parents touching down at Kuching International Airport this morning from Beijing.

From there, the kids will be brought around Kuching over the next nine days to experience the heritage, culture and cuisines of Sarawak and the beauty of her natural resources.

They will be joined by children from Chung Hua Primary School No. 1 to forge relations, experience cross-cultural exchanges, undergo teambuilding exercises, learn about the Malaysian school system, as well as living in a multicultural society and learning different languages.

To help spread the message to a wider audience back in China, the programme will be filmed by a professional crew with a director and choreographer to produce a reality-based family bonding documentary that will be aired on at least 100 media platforms in China.

Mulu Global Media is the producer and content developer of the programme.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the programme will not only establish a good relationship between China and Sarawak, it will also have a great positive impact on the children involved in the camp.

“Definitely, there will be a lot to learn and I really do encourage these types of programmes, especially for the younger children because they will be able to get out of their countries and experience the different cultures and lifestyles of other people around the world.

“And although we (Sarawak) are just a state, we should also be playing our part in creating a future with citizens who can appreciate our world, our environment and the different cultures and people in it. We have to instill this responsibility and attitude globally to ensure that our world will be a good place to stay.”

He also expressed his hope for similar programmes in future that would allow Sarawakian and Malaysian children to visit other countries and learn other cultures.

“Along the way, these kids will be able to develop a lot of good things and become better citizens. This is important because they will be our leaders one day, so we must start developing our young generation now.”