Cooperation and collaboration between govts to be boosted

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is confident that the federal government will continue to strengthen its ties with the Sarawak government despite the latter not being part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Speaking to reporters after sending off Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali at the VVIP terminal of Kuching International Airport yesterday, Abang Johari said the premier has indicated that cooperation and collaboration between both governments will be further boosted.

“He (Dr Mahathir) is very happy with the state’s achievement. He is also surprised by the developments in Kuching,” he said.

Prior to the sending-off, the two leaders attended a briefing by State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani on Sarawak’s development at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

“We also briefed him (Dr Mahathir) that besides concentrating on developments in Kuching, we are also going for rural development particularly in terms of infrastructure.

“Besides congratulating Sarawak government for the progress and developments, Dr Mahathir also offered a few suggestions for development agenda,” said the chief minister.

The prime minister and his wife were on a two-day visit to Sarawak during which they attended the wedding reception of Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie’s granddaughter on Saturday night.

Among those present at the sending-off were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen, and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.