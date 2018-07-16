Ensure Sarawak Dayak Youth Organisation remain apolitical, Uggah advises members

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Members of Sarawak Dayak Youth Organisation (Pebedas) should make sure that their non-governmental organisation (NGO) would remain apolitical.

In giving this advice, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas believes that Pebedas would not be able to realise its vision if its members brought politics in.

“There are many NGOs in Sarawak that have failed to achieve their vision because they allow politics to get mixed in association’s affairs.

“That is why I want Pebedas to strictly follow its core objective – the very reason behind the formation of the association in the first place,” he spoke during the ‘Ngiling Bidai Pebedas 2018’ event at Kingwood Hotel here on Saturday night, where his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Pebedas patron Major Honorary Alexander Kadir Dato were also present.

Adding on, Uggah called upon Pebedas to always lend a helping hand to the Dayak youths migrating from rural areas to the urban areas in search for better opportunities.

“We have found out that they (Dayak youths) migrate either to Sibu, Miri or Kuching. They are the ones who need help, particularly in terms of looking for places to stay. Normally, they earn low incomes.

“This is where Pebedas should come in and find ways to help these Dayak youths.”

Meanwhile, Uggah also said his Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development is always open to Pebedas to liaise with in planning modern agricultural programmes that have great potential for implementation here.

“Pebedas can first discuss with its advisors before meeting up with me. Later, you can present your proposal on modern agricultural programmes that can be carried out here.”

Uggah also called upon Pebedas to think of ways to assist Dayak students, by having tuition classes to make sure they can progress and be on par with the other communities in education development.

Later, the deputy chief minister announced an allocation of RM30,000 to Pebedas Sibu, while Rentap, Miro and Allan topped up the amount with RM5,000 each.