Fire razes Trusan sub-district office to the ground

LAWAS: A double-storey semi-permanent block of Trusan sub-district office was razed to the ground in a morning fire today.

The incident occurred at about 11.31 am and two staff who were in the building at the time managed to escape unscathed as the fire quickly engulfed the building.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department chief Edmund Dmahai Emboh said there were six persons manning the office and two were inside the office when the fire was first discovered.

No injuries were reported but the 30 feet by 60 feet building was razed to the ground.

Edmund said a team of 10 officers and firemen led by Celica Thomas rushed from the station in Lawas town to Trusan to put out the fire, sourcing water from the nearest fire hydrant at the scene and from the fire tender water tank.

The scene is about 20 minutes-drive from Lawas town.

Also present at the scene were Lawas district officer Hussaini Hakim and senior administration officer (SAO) Anderson Daboil Lasong who is the chief administration of the Trusan sub-district office.