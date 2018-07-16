GPS MPs attend briefing prior to Parliament session

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The 19 Sarawak Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday evening attending a briefing session at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur to provide them with inputs in preparation for their duties in the first meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament which commenced today.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg flew in to the federal capital earlier to attend the briefing.

Updating the parliament members on issues of development in Sarawak and the constitution were the State Attorney-General Datu Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid and Director of State Planning Unit Buckland Bangik.