Harnessing natural resources

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr Mahathir says utilising rivers, vast land key to realising Sarawak’s growth potential

KUCHING: Sarawak needs to take advantage of its rivers and land to generate greater growth for the benefit of the people, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to him, the potential for growth is there but the Sarawak government must know how to utilise such resources.

“The river is good for power generation and transportation, while land is still very much available compared to numbers of population. However, land development is subjected to environmental consideration,” he said after attending a briefing on Sarawak’s development at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya, here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir proposed that Sarawak harness its rivers as best as possible, saying these assets have great potential to provide much benefit for the people and that rivers could serve as a means of transportation apart from utilising it to generate power.

“From the briefing that was given to me, I see the potential for Sarawak’s growth. Much depends on how we make use of the assets,” he added.

He observed that Kuching has changed much since his last visit to the state, not just in terms of its size but also by the number of vehicles on the road.

“Sarawak has drawn numerous foreign investments which I believe can be increased in future.

“The development of Sarawak now is also not limited to the state capital, but other parts of the state as well.”

Yesterday’s briefing was presented by State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, and was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and other state ministers.

Following the briefing, the premier was presented with a cake to mark his 93rd birthday, which fell on July 10.

Dr Mahathir was in town since Saturday to attend the wedding reception of Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie’s granddaughter.