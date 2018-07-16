Sabah 

Kalabakan Umno denies 2,000 member join Warisan

Alen Kee

Abd Karim (seated middle) with Umno Kalabakan members denying the statement made by Sebatik assemblyman Datuk Abdul Muis Picho.

TAWAU: Kalabakan UMNO denied that 2,000 of its members, seven committee members and 45 branch chief left the party to join Parti Warisan Sabah.

It’s chief Abd Karim Wahid said the statement made by Sebatik Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Muis Picho on Sunday was not true.

He said the party was informed that several branch chiefs were invited to lunch hosted by the Sebatik assemblyman at a restaurant.

They were distributed with Warisan’s membership forms, and it was learnt that none of the Umno members that were present filled the membership forms, he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.