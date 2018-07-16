Kalabakan Umno denies 2,000 member join Warisan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Kalabakan UMNO denied that 2,000 of its members, seven committee members and 45 branch chief left the party to join Parti Warisan Sabah.

It’s chief Abd Karim Wahid said the statement made by Sebatik Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Muis Picho on Sunday was not true.

He said the party was informed that several branch chiefs were invited to lunch hosted by the Sebatik assemblyman at a restaurant.

They were distributed with Warisan’s membership forms, and it was learnt that none of the Umno members that were present filled the membership forms, he said.