Keningau, Limbang schools win CM’s Award

KOTA KINABALU: SK Tuarid Taud, Keningau and SMK Medamit, Limbang won the Chief Minister’s Award at the 9th Sabah Ethnic Culture Monument – International Youth Folk Dance Festival 2018 here on Saturday.

The primary school took home RM10,000 cash while the secondary school received RM13,000 sponsored by Petronas together with a trophy and certificate of appreciation presented by Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew, who is also Minister Tourism, Culture and Environment.

SK Tuarid Taud won four awards, namely the overall best music composition, overall best choreography, best creative traditional dance and best Sabah dance performance.

SMK Medamit also received four awards namely overall best visual, overall best musical composition, overall best choreography and best creative dance dance.

In second place were SK Kiawayan, Tambunan and SMK Sungai Damit, Tuaran who won the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Award that came with RM8,000 and RM10,000 respectively as well as trophy and certificate of appreciation.

SK Sungai Damit, Tuaran and SMK Tawau received the Sabah State Cultural Board Award and took home a cash prize of RM6,000 and RM7,000 respectively together with trophy and certificate of appreciation.

Nine hundred participants from 29 schools from all over Malaysia, including five international schools – Ranranga Dance Academy, Sri Lanka Rare, Zamin Uzbekistan, Legong Dance Studio Legong, Indonesia, Raduga Dance Troupe, Russia and National Tarlac High School, Philippines, took part in the festival.