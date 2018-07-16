‘Kota Samarahan needs own iconic event to bring visitors’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has suggested for Kota Samarahan to come up with its own iconic event to attract more visitors to the town.

He said events related to agriculture can be considered as iconic for Kota Samarahan, since there are many commercial agriculture activities taking place in the division.

“Having an agriculture fest for example, will be a good way to attract more visitors to Kota Samarahan. I am sure it will bring life and create economic spinoffs for the people. Visitors will come and buy, and the farmers will be able to sell their crops and produce and at the same time learn about new agriculture inputs from participating agencies.

“The national-level Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day celebration was a success when it was held here three years ago. Why not we hold a similar event just for Samarahan and make it an iconic one for this town?” he said when officiating at the 5th Samarahan Bike Challenge here yesterday.

Abdul Karim called on Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) and Samarahan Resident and District offices to work together on the idea, as well as to come up with other events attractive to visitors.

He explained that even though Kota Samarahan is a rapidly developing town with two public universities and an increasing number of housing areas, it cannot solely depend on the local population to sustain its businesses.

“I hope Kota Samarahan can be a must-visit town. It is already well connected to Kuching city and other towns. We need to get visitors to come here regularly.

“Look at Siniawan bazaar which was once a dead town, but now attracting a lot of visitors after weekend events are organised there. Kampung Gumpey near Simunjan is another example, where people drive all the way there to eat its famous ‘mee udang’ (prawn noodles).

“I hope the MPKS and Resident and District offices of Samarahan can plan what is best to get the same effect for Kota Samarahan, so that businesses here can sustain and Kota Samarahan can be more vibrant,” he said.

On another matter, Abdul Karim said his ministry will continue to support the annual Samarahan Bike Challenge which again attracted a lot of participants this year.

He pointed out the event has grown in stature since its inception in 2013 and even attracted participants from other countries.

Also present yesterday were Samarahan Resident Brahim Lumpu and Samarahan district officer Mohd Ainnie Wahab.