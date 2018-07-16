Man seriously hurt after violent clash with brother-in-law

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A dispute between two brothers in-law turned physically violent and left one hospitalised on Saturday.

The clash, which saw the 51-year-old victim suffer serious head injuries, took place around 7.30pm at a residential area along Jalan Sim Kheng Hong when the suspect, aged 50, arrived home and quarrelled with his brother-in-law, who was drinking with a few of his friends.

Following the clash, the suspect went outside and struck the victim’s car before heading to bed.

Around 10pm, the victim entered the bedroom to confront the suspect over the dent on his car, with the pair repeatedly assaulting each other despite attempts by family members to separate them.

Following the clash, the blood-covered victim was sent to Sarawak General Hospital while the suspect surrendered himself at the Simpang Tiga police station. Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong when contacted yesterday confirmed the incident, saying the victim was struck on the head with a PVC pipe.

“The suspect surrendered himself and has been remanded for three days, effective today (yesterday) to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt,” said Leong.