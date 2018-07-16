Proboscis Monkey found dead in Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Investigation into the cause of death of a proboscis monkey in Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary will be conducted, said Sabah Wildlife Department’s Public Relation Officer Siti Nur’Ain Ampuan Acheh.

The Sabah Wildlife Department will still investigate the case as it involve a totally protected under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, she said in a statement today.

According to Siti Nur’Ain, a Danau Girang Field Centre researcher reported that an adolescent male proboscis monkey carcass was found not far from their research centre early morning on the 13th of July 2018.

The Sabah Wildlife Department was only informed through Whatsapp by Danau Girang Field Centre’s personel after they have performed post mortem and also buried the carcass, she disclosed.

According to Danau Girang Field Centre’s personnel, the proboscis monkey has an open abscess on its right hip and right lung that caused the death.

Full report report on the post mortem has not been submitted to the department and the cause of its death is not yet determined, she added.