Rep calls for calm following DUN passing of Land Code Bill

MIRI: The Orang Ulu community in Baram, especially the Kayans, must remain calm and not overreact over the passing of Sarawak Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2018, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has advised.

On Thursday, Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) passed the Bill, with two amendments – one that would result in the native territorial domain (NTD) limit to be increased from 500 hectares (ha) to 1,000ha, and another where the land title would be granted not just in perpetuity but also free of premium, rent or other charges.

Speaking at the ‘RTM Kayan Service Back to Miri’ anniversary dinner hosted Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS) Miri branch, Dennis acknowledged that the process leading to the passing of the Bill had not been an easy task, as it involved a lot of consultations, negotiations and debates.

In this regard, he reminded the community to really understand the concept and be rational about it, instead of letting themselves be easily influenced by what was being spread on social media which in the end, would only incite fear, anger and hatred among the people against the

government.

“Please understand that there are many other ethnic groups or communities in Sarawak – each with its respective ways and rules in administering affairs,” said Dennis, who is also the PKS president.

The assemblyman also called upon the community to document their history and culture, which would serve as the reference and guide for future generations.

Political secretary to chief minister Charles Balang Seling, Kayan community leaders Temenggong Elizabeth Ding, Datuk Lihan Jok and Datuk Robert Laing Anyie, as well as RTM Sarawak senior assistant director (radio) Tabat Sakai and RTM Miri manager

Zaidi Bujang were among those present.