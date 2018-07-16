Retired judge Mohamad Ariff new Dewan Rakyat speaker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohamad Ariff Yusof took his oath of office as the ninth Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamad Ariff, 69, was the only candidate for the position.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proposed the nomination of Mohamad Ariff as soon as the Dewan Rakyat sitting began at 10 am.

The nomination was seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Mohamad Ariff, who retired in 2015, is known for his great sense of impartiality especially during the Perak constitutional crisis in 2009 and the controversial open verdict relating to the death of Teoh Beng Hock, a political aide to a DAP assemblyman while being questioned by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission.

He is also well-versed in commercial, banking, securities, arbitration, constitutional and administrative law. – Bernama