Sungai Dalat Waterfront project expected to be ready in 2020 – Fatimah

KUCHING: Phase two of the Sungai Dalat Waterfront project is expected to be completed by June 2020.

This was revealed by Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who pointed out that the RM4.1 million project was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when he was previously the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

“The project had commenced on June 21 this year and will take an estimated 24 months to complete.

“This is one of the gifts from our chief minister to the Dalat community in addition to the ‘Galeri Warisan Melanau’ in Oya worth RM3.1 million,” she said at the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri e-DOK 2018 which was officiated at by Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) here yesterday.

On the ‘Galeri Warisan Melanau’, Fatimah said it is a rural transformation project (RTP) which initially cost RM1.1 million but was then given an additional allocation of RM2 million by Abang Johari during the gallery’s earth-breaking ceremony last year.

“Another good news announced by our chief minister for the Dalat community is the proposed construction of the Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) permanent campus, which is now still under planning in terms of site suitability, specific facilities and so on,” she remarked.

Apart from that, she also noted that the Dalat constituents no longer face issues concerning water supply particularly during the festive season following the completion of the Dalat District treated water supply project.

On the event, the Dalat assemblywoman said this was the second time such celebration was organised for constituents from Dalat, Oya and Kut who are now living in Kuching.

“Our objective is to gather people from Dalat, Oya and Kut who are currently residing, working and studying in Kuching to join in this celebration and foster closer ties among these minority groups.”

Around 1,000 guests attended the celebration which also featured six stalls serving traditional Melanau delicacies such as umai, sagu, linut, pipuh and tebaloi.