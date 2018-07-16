S’wak govt mulls scholarships to study ethnic languages

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is considering granting postgraduate scholarships to sociology students who are interested in studying endangered ethnic languages in the state.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, several languages of Sarawak’s ethnic groups are on the verge of extinction, among them the Meirek, Kedayan and Kelabit languages.

“For example in Miri, the Meirek language is already extinct and it is a concern among its community. Therefore, I’m proposing that postgraduate scholarships be awarded through Yayasan Sarawak to graduate students who are interested to write a sociology thesis that includes languages.

“If you want to do research, Yayasan Sarawak will award a linguistic scholarship for postgraduate students to carry out research and document their findings,” he said at the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri e-DOK 2018 held at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) here yesterday.

He pointed out that by doing so, the ethnic languages in Sarawak will not go extinct because once they have been documented, the core of the words will exist and this will enable the future generation to continue learning.

Abang Johari also shared that he recently suggested to the Kedayan community to encourage their children who are studying sociology in universities to carry out research on the Kedayan language. He added that due to Sarawak’s cultural wealth, it is dire to preserve the ethnic languages of the people in the state as languages serve as the “basis for us to understand one another.”

On another matter, Abang Johari said the ratio of urban and rural people in the state is now 60:40 compared to 30:70 when Sarawak first achieved independence.

“This means that we are successful in our education system as there are more educated people from rural areas who can meet the demand for higher workforce in various sectors in the city.

“That is also the reason why many have migrated to the city to look for suitable jobs with their respective qualification and skills, after which they carry on living in cities like Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and some even moved to Singapore or Peninsular Malaysia,” he remarked.

Following this migration, he said there was no denying that assimilation to city life would result in the second generation having no experience of living in villages.

When this occurs, the traditional culture including the ethnic dialect would eventually cease to exist in the long run.

As such, he suggested to those who have migrated to the city not to neglect their culture and continue preserving them.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and husband Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah; Assistant Minister of Community Well Being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis; Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus; Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu; and Telian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo.