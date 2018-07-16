Two car accidents happen at same spot on same day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man was critically injured after he was involved in an accident at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn early yesterday.

The 30-year-old driver, said to be from Kampung Kuap, was travelling towards Mile 4 from Kota Sentosa when he

crashed into a lorry parked by the road.

It is believed that the driver failed to notice the lorry, said to be there to facilitate the replacement of a fallen lamp post due to an earlier accident.

The car driver is now at the Red Zone of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Earlier at the same spot, a car transporting a family of five hit a lamp post there.

The impact from the crash caused the vehicle to turn turtle.

It is said that the occupants, aged between eight and 53 years old, were heading back to Batu Kawah from Mile 10.

The driver was the 18-year-old member of the family.

A 49-year-old female passenger suffered leg injuries, while the other four had minor injuries.