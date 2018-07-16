Utilities Ministry mulls implementing levy of water conservation surcharge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

THE Ministry of Utilities is looking into the possibility of implementing the levy of water conservation surcharge for domestic consumers in the state.

Its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said this was in view of the tremendous benefits that can be derived from the water conservation surcharge.

“As part of water demand management, it is necessary to inculcate and encourage water conservation in the homes.

“In this connection, the levying of water conservation surchage for domestic consumers has been practised internationally and locally by some water supply authorities such as Penang Water Supply Corporation,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Dr Rundi pointed out that among the key objectives of the surcharge are to encourage domestic consumers to stop wasting water; to ensure that consumers do not abuse the domestic water subsidy that they currently enjoy; and to promote a water saving culture that could save the state millions or even billions in investment which could be used for future water infrastructure projects.

He nevertheless also noted that the surcharge will only affect domestic consumers who use water well in excess of the average water consumption rate.