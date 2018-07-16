‘Work with authorities to wipe out drug menace among youths’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BEKENU: Villagers must cooperate with the authorities in stamping out drug addiction among youths to ensure there is no explosion of crime and other social ills.

Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus stressed that it is important for parents and villagers alike to play their role in overcoming the drug menace before it becomes too late.

“The issue of drugs in our kampungs (villages) is a worrying trend now as youths can easily become influenced by their peers and end up as addicts.

“Villagers, parents and JKKKs (village security and development committees) must play their role and work with the police and other agencies to rid their respective village of the drug menace,” she said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering organised by Gerai Hentian Bersama KRT Kampung Padang Kelulit, here yesterday.

The Bekenu assemblywoman stressed that if tackling the problem is not prioritised, it will ruin the future of these youths as well as affect the state and country in terms of human resources and economic development.

She also called on villagers to not turn a blind eye if they know their children or relatives are abusing drugs, saying it was more important to refer them to rehabilitation centres for proper treatment rather than ‘saving face’.

“There is no need to feel ashamed at having to send your child or a family member to the drug rehabilitation centre because it is for their own good. It is better to address the problem rather than let it become worse,” said Rosey, who also called on parents to emphasise on inculcating good moral values amongst their children.

She later presented a grant of RM5,000 to the organising committee, while Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, who was also present at the event, gave a similar amount.