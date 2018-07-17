12 singers all ready to battle it out at  Bintang P Ramlee 2018 Sarawak final

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Twelve finalists of ‘Bintang P Ramlee 2018 Sarawak Zone’ will battle it out for the top spot in the contest finals this July 21 at Auditorium P Ramlee RTM Kuching, with the show to kick off at 8.30pm.

The top male and female singers will represent Sarawak at the national-level competition, set to take place at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya here this Oct 6.

The finalists, comprising six male and six female singers, were chosen out of 75 hopefuls who went for auditions at eight locations across Sarawak from April 16 to 28 this year, said RTM Sarawak deputy director Faridah Sulong.

“The annual competition is run to inculcate in singers aged 18 to 45 the interest in renditions composed by the Malaysian singing legend, the late Tan Sri P Ramlee. This year markes the 17th edition of the singing competition,” she said in a press conference held at Mydin Petra Jaya yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Zone final.

The finalists are Mahathir Zailani, Zainal Bojet, Muhammad Azizi Rahim, Saiful Irwan Sarkawi, Ahmady Mohd Spuan, Mohd Firdaus Abu Bakar, Azelina Osman, Siti Azliyani Jasini, Nur Hijrah Yahya, Noorashikin Sekedar, Siti Nur Jannah Rosli and Suria Abu Bakar.

The top three prizes for each category are RM3,000, RM2,500 and RM2,000, respectively, plus trophies and certificates.

The other finalists will receive a consolation prize is RM1,000 each, trophy and certificate.