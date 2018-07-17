1Borneo’s sales drop 80% after power cut

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sales at 1Borneo Hypermall have reportedly dropped drastically from 60 to 80 per cent since the power supply for air-conditioning was disconnected on July 11.

Song Chii Peng, a representative of the owners and tenants, said there was hardly any shoppers at the mall now, adding that the parking lots were mostly empty.

“Business at the hypermall has dropped from 60 to 80 per cent.”

He said restaurants on the lower ground had seen sales fallen from RM4,000 to RM5,000 daily to RM2,000 to RM3,000 per day.

Song said the owners and tenants were in frequent contact with the liquidator for 1Borneo management company.

He said the liquidator was expected to meet with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) soon to resolve the matter.

A manageress of a fast food restaurant said sales had dropped drastically since the power supply was disconnected.

“It is difficult to even reach 60 per cent of our previous daily sales now.

“The number of customers patronising the outlet has decreased,” she said when met yesterday.

Employees at the hypermall are also finding the heat and unventilated air unbearable after six days of no air-conditioning.

Some of the stores have resorted to using standing fans in their premises.

The company has provided the outlet at the hypermall with seven standing fans to be placed in the kitchen and around the restaurant, and more fans will be delivered soon.

She said the lack of air-conditioning had made the working environment unpleasant for employees, especially for the kitchen staff.

“Even our equipment like refrigerators have become warmer.

“We hope 1Borneo Hypermall will settle the issue as soon as possible to restore air-conditioning here.”

Kung Fu La Mian co-owner Nur Sarah, 33, said her business had fallen by over 50 per cent since the second disconnection of power supply.

“We used to earn around RM1,000 a day but now we are getting around RM300 in sales since July 11.”

Nur Sarah employs five workers and has to bear a monthly rent of about RM4,000.

Meanwhile, salesperson Emma Liza, 21, and her colleagues were spotted cooling themselves with USB-powered mini fans at Parkson departmental store.

She said the number of shoppers had decreased significantly since the power supply for air-conditioning was cut off.

“There used to be crowds on Sunday but not yesterday (July 15).

“The number of shoppers has dropped by 70 per cent.”

For the employees, Emma said they were feeling stuffy due to the lack of ventilation at the hypermall.

SESB has disconnected power supply for air-conditioning at 1Borneo Hypermall on July 11 due to RM8.7 million in outstanding bill.

This is the second power supply disconnection made by SESB after the first on June 27 when the mall management failed to settle some RM9.3 million in arrears.

The management has since paid around RM700,000 leaving an outstanding balance of about RM8.7 million.