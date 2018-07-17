205 schools approved for rebuilding, upgrading under 11MP – Manyin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 205 of the 415 dilapidated schools have been approved for rebuilding or upgrading under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) (2016–2020), said Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

Speaking at a press conference on issue of dilapidated schools after his winding up speech at the State Assembly Sitting today, Manyin said the remaining 210 critically dilapidated schools are to be rebuilt under the special funding of RM1 billion over a period of two years that was approved during the Budget 2018, that is RM500 million for 2018 and RM500 million for 2019.

He added that this amount is supposed to be over and above the approved 11MP budget as agreed in the National Economic Council meeting held on Oct 19, 2017.

However, Manyin revealed that up to today, the federal Education Ministry has awarded a contract to repair 116 schools – 50 to be implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak and 66 directly under the federal Education Ministry.

The total amount of the contract, he said, was RM419.05 million.

Following the decision made during the presentation to the National Economic Council on Oct 9, 2017, he said that the amount should not be part of the RM1 billion approved.

The 116 schools, he added, are supposed to be part of the approved amount under 11MP.

“This means the RM1 billion is still intact under the 11MP budget. We hope the RM1 billion is still there for us to rebuild dilapidated schools over two years period,” he added.