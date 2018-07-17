Arrival of delegates kicks off Asean-China Youth Camp

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The arrival of 25 delegates from Beijing, China at Kuching International Airport (KIA) yesterday kicked off the first day of the ‘Asean-China Youth Camp — Magnificent Sarawak’ edition this year.

Seven children, aged between five and nine, were accompanied by their parents.

They could expect an exciting nine-day adventure ahead of them, including visits all over the city to experience the heritage, culture and cuisines of Sarawak and the beauty of her natural resources.

They would be joined by pupils from Chung Hua Primary School No 1 to make friends, experience cross-cultural exchanges, learn more about the Malaysian school system, and what it was like to live in Kuching.

Present at the KIA VIP Lounge to welcome the Chinese delegates was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

In his welcoming address, he expressed his hope to have more of such trips, aimed at building intercultural relationships.

“(Many people in) some parts of China do not know about Sarawak yet. We hope that this would be the beginning of getting them to know Sarawak,” said Lee, who was accompanied by Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and

Sports permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.

The camp is a programme under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and an extension of the Asean Cultural Week. It seeks to help build a compassionate society by broadening the global perspectives of the children of China through early cultural exchanges with those from the Asean communities.

The programme is organised and run by digital media company Mulu Global Media – headed by a Sarawakian, Jasmine Kho.

The entire programme will be filmed by a professional crew to produce a reality family-bonding documentary, set for airing on at least 100 media platforms in China.

Mulu Global Media is the producer and content developer of this programme.