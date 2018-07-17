Sarawak 

Arrival of delegates kicks off Asean-China Youth Camp

Georgette Tan, [email protected]

Lee (second left) joins (from right) Hii and Kho in a group photo with some of the children, who are taking part in the camp.

KUCHING: The arrival of 25 delegates from Beijing, China  at Kuching International Airport (KIA) yesterday kicked off the first day of the ‘Asean-China Youth Camp — Magnificent Sarawak’ edition this year.

Seven children, aged between five and nine, were accompanied by their parents.

They could expect an exciting nine-day adventure ahead of them, including visits all over the city to experience the heritage, culture and cuisines of Sarawak and the beauty of her natural resources.

They would be joined by pupils from Chung Hua Primary School No 1 to make friends, experience cross-cultural exchanges, learn more about the Malaysian school system, and what it was like to live in Kuching.

Kho (right) presents a memento to Lee.

Present at the KIA VIP Lounge to welcome the Chinese delegates was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

In his welcoming address, he expressed his hope to have more of such trips, aimed at building intercultural relationships.

“(Many people in) some parts of China do not know about Sarawak yet. We hope that this would be the beginning of getting them to know Sarawak,” said Lee, who was accompanied by Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and

Sports permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.

The camp is a programme under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and an extension of the Asean Cultural Week. It seeks to help build a compassionate society by broadening the global perspectives of the children of China through early cultural exchanges with those from the Asean communities.

The programme is organised and run by digital media company Mulu Global Media – headed by a Sarawakian, Jasmine Kho.

The entire programme will be filmed by a professional crew to produce a reality family-bonding documentary, set for airing on at least 100 media platforms in China.

Mulu Global Media is the producer and content developer of this programme.

Lee (second row, fifth left), flanked by Hii on his right and Kho, joins the children and their parents in a photo-call.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.