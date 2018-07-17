Board donates medical equipment to Bintulu Hospital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The Bintulu Hospital Board of Visitors handed over some office equipment to its new Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) unit yesterday.

Its board chairman Pemanca Datuk Dr Francis Toh presented the donation to the hospital director Dr Davis Johnraj and Otorhinolaryngology Department head Dr Ram Kumar Sharma.

“Now they have their own ENT surgical specialist, but without proper medical equipment, so we are going to set up proper equipment for the unit including Flexible nasopharyngolaryngoscope costing about RM40,000.It is expected to arrive in Malaysia within two months from Germany and if there is no shipment delay,we will have the equipment by September,” said Toh.

The nasopharyngolaryngoscope is lighted, flexible with two-way articulation providing in-line viewing with photo and video capabilities with a distal diameter as small as 2 mm.

According to him, this medical equipment will help the ENT specialist to carry out his duty smoothly. Previously, patients have to seek treatment either in Miri or Sibu which is very inconvenient.

Among the items donated were tables and chairs, cabinet, air-conditioners and two computers. One of the computers was donated by Rotary Club of Bintulu.

Toh and his board members also witnessed the soft launch of the apheresis platelet machine, a device that separates plasma, platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells from a donor’s blood.

The machine which cost RM275,000 was the first one to be placed at Bintulu Hospital using proceeds from a fund-raising event.Officer in-charge Dr Cedric Chang said it will enabable the hospital to save more lives.

He said hospital staff has successfully completed their training on the use the new machine last week after receiving it from the board.