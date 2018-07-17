Director, three contractors to be remanded for MACC investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Ports and Harbours Department (JPDS) director and three contractors were ordered to be remanded between two and four days for Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus made the order on the men aged between 42 and 51 at the request of MACC investigation officer, Mohd Faliq Basiruddin, yesterday.

One of the contractor who was represented by counsel Edward Paul received two days remand which will expires on Wednesday.

While the rest of the men, including the director, were not represented, and had received four-day-remand each.

All of the remands took effect from today.

The investigation was made under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which involves offering of a bribe to a civil servant, said Mohd Faliq.

The remand, which lasted about 40 minutes since was made in the open court, however, the public, including media personnel were not allowed to remain inside the courtroom.