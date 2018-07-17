Dr Rundi: Piped gas supply network among long-term plans for gas distribution

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PIPED gas supply network is one of the measures the Ministry of Utilities is considering in its long-term plan for gas distribution in Sarawak.

Its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said with piped gas supply now available in some parts of Miri, the ministry was looking into expanding such facility to other divisions such as Bintulu and Kuching.

“In future, that should be the way. That should be in our long-term plan for distribution of gas much like the State Water Supply Grid and so on.

“In fact, our new housing development scheme should involve all these utilities at the same time and not just provide wiring for power supply or wiring for telecommunication,” he told a press conference at the Media Room of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here yesterday.

However, he noted that the ministry was also concerned about the safety aspects of a state-wide gas supply network.

“We should look at it thoroughly on how best we can protect our consumers from hazards and so on.

“Nevertheless, this is a good idea and we should look into it,” he remarked.

Earlier in his ministerial winding-up speech, Dr Rundi said the current spectrum of gas distribution in Sarawak encompasses low-pressure piped gas networks to domestic, commercial and industrial customers managed and operated by Sarawak Gas Distribution Sdn Bhd in Miri and surrounding areas; low to medium piped gas to industrial customers managed and operated by Petronas Gas Berhad in Bintulu industrial areas; and regasification, supply and retail of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Sarawak through two main importers of LPG; namely Petronas Dagangan Berhad and MyGaz.

“LPG bottling facility owned and operated by Senari Synergy in Senari Port, Kuching is mainly catering for LPG distribution in southern part of Sarawak covering Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman and Betong divisions while LPG bottling facility owned and operated by Petronas Dagangan Berhad in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu is mainly catering for northern and central part of Sarawak covering Limbang, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Sarikei and Kapit divisions.”

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Minister of Water Supply Datuk Liwan Lagang, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Ministry of Utilities permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan.