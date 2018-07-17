GPS MPs remain in their seats when Opposition MPs stage mass walkout

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Nineteen Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Members of Parliament (MPs) remained in their seats when the opposition MPs staged a mass walkout from the Dewan Rakyat during the first day of the Parliament sitting yesterday, protesting that the election of the Speaker did not follow procedure.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni when contacted, confirmed that GPS MPs did not follow Umno and PAS MPs that stage a walkout after House elected Datuk Mohamad Ariff Yusof as the new Speaker after he was nominated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“This was the first time all 19 GPS MPs stayed together and proceeded with the oath swearing ceremony, ” Lukanisman said.

According to Lukanisman, the situation became a little chaotic when more opposition MPs objected to the proclaimation, but the process of electing the Speaker continued.

He said Opposition BN and PAS MPs then expressed criticism and walked out of the House in protest.

Besides GPS MPs, three BN MPs who did not join the fray were Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau), Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (BN-Kimanis) and Datuk Rozman Isli (BN-Labuan).