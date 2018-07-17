Hindraf chairman among eight appointed senators

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman P. Waytha Moorthy was among the eight people who were sworn in as senators today before Dewan Negara President Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran at Parliament House.

This is Waytha Moorthy’s second stint in the Dewan Negara as he was made a senator in 2013.

Also sworn in as senators today were Terengganu Amanah chairman Raja Datuk Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad; Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Ketereh Division chief Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin; Penang PPBM chief Marzuki Yahya; Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong and Melaka State Development Corporation board member Datuk Ismail Ibrahim.

All of them were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

The two others appointed senators are PAS Terengganu commissioner Datuk Hussain Awang, who was nominated by the Terengganu Legislative Assembly, and Universiti Teknologi MARA Academy of Contemporary Islamic Studies lecturer Asmak Husin, who was nominated by the Kelantan Legislative Assembly.

The senatorship is for three years.

This is the first line-up of senators appointed after Pakatan Harapan formed the federal government following its victory in the 14th General Election on May 9.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran, in his speech, said the eight new senators had been given a great opportunity to serve and contribute to the nation.

He said democracy in the country should be built on high personality traits coupled with a concept of open and rational thinking.

“These noble and high personality traits should be exemplary not only among lawmakers but also the public, especially the younger generation,” he said.

He said the senators’ adherence to such traits would help create a credible image of Parliament. – Bernama