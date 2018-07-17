Kapit firefighters conduct fire awareness programme for kindergarteners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: The pupils of Chung Hua Kindergarten here gained more knowledge about the danger and prevention of fires from a talk conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department yesterday.

The programme involved 10 firefighters from the Kapit station, who facilitated the session on ‘Danger of Fire and Prevention’.

Kapit Fire and Rescue officer Irrwandy Tugor said apart from the talk, other activities also included explanation on firefighting equipment and the right techniques to handle them during any fire outbreak.

“The children also learn about ways to extinguish fire, using not only fire extinguishers but also other means like water.

“Prevention is better than cure. The programme’s objectives include making the children more aware of the danger of fire, as well as knowing the firefighting equipment and the proper techniques to use them.”

Irrwandy also reminded the children to never play with fire.

“Even the smallest of fire can trigger big flames, which can destroy a building.”

Irrwandy also said the department had been conducting this programme and would continue to run it from time to time in collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organisations.

“Among the targeted groups are those working in government blocks, hospitals, schools and longhouses,” he said.