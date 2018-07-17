Mitsubishi Motors offers Merdeka promotion on Trition, Outlander, ASX models

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia, is offering special Merdeka promotion from now until the end of August.

Customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi Triton will enjoy Merdeka bonus and GST rebates worth up to RM15,100.

The Mitsubishi Triton recently received the ‘Pick Up Trucks of Malaysia’ award at the Cars of Malaysia Awards 2018 ceremony.

Customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi Outlander – the Outlander 2.0-litre and Outlander 2.4-litre – will get Merdeka bonus and GST rebates worth up to RM11,800 and RM12,700 respectively.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is selling fast with limited stock available. The Mitsubishi Outlander recently received the ‘Family SUVs of Malaysia’ award at the Cars of Malaysia Awards 2018.

Last but not least, customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi ASX compact SUV 2WD will receive Merdeka bonus and GST rebates worth up to RM14,700. Customers who opt for the Mitsubishi ASX 4WD instead, will receive Merdeka

Bonus and GST rebates worth RM15,500.

In addition, from Aug 18 to Sept 22, Mitsubishi owners who service their cars at authorised Mitsubishi service centres will receive an exclusive thermos when they spend a minimum of RM400.

Mitsubishi owners are also eligible to save up to 25 per cent on Mitsubishi genuine additives.