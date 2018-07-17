Over 300 participate in SM Sains Miri charity run

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: More than 300 people comprising students, teachers, members of Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG), Parent Support Group (KSIB), school support staff, school alumni as well as members of the public participated in the SAINSri Charity Run 2018 here over the weekend.

The inaugural event was to raise funds to finance school activities while part of it would be donated to the needy.

According to SM Sains Miri principal Dzul Badzli Abdullah, the initiative was also to strengthen academic performance among its students adding that SM Sains Miri has been ranked the top 20 schools throughout Malaysia in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2017 examination performance.

“SM Sains Miri is the second highest in SPM 2017 performance and is also the top 5 in Form 3 Assessment (PT3) in 2017 in Sarawak, hence in order to sustain this achievement, the school has taken the initiative to raise funds in ensuring that academic programmes are able to move in line with the needs and requirements of the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE).

“With the funds, the school intends to invite speakers who specialise in the various subjects to give talks to the students,” he said.

He added that apart from focusing on academic achievement, SM Sains Miri would also strive to improve its achievements in co-curriculum in order to produce well balanced students.

“To further enhance co-curriculum performance, funds are needed to invite coaches with the necessary expertise in developing students’ talents.”

The charity event started with 15 minutes of Zumba aerobics led by Farshid Asqalani and Mayumi Leonald under the guidance of Qaisarah Abdullah, followed by the flag off at 6.30am with a 5km run starting from SM Sains Miri towards the Indin Resort route and ended at the school.

Dzul Bazli said the school was very grateful for the donations in cash, gifts and drinks for the participants.

Among the donors were former Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang (RM 30,000), Mega Hotel, Indocafe Sdn Bhd, QM Caterer, Satinni, DA Enterprise, Habibi Cake Shop, CS Company, Andy Chew Signcraft, Fox Sports Centre, Ramada Trading and SAINSri citizens.