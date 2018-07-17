Police chief destroys 18 kg “Abon Balado Padang” sabu-sabu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: South Kalimantan Police Chief Insp.Gen. Rachmat Mulyana leads the destruction of 18 kilograms of sabu-sabu, found in the packaging of Abon Balado Padang, using blender until all mixed with water, Antaranews Kalsel reported.

“As per the mandate of the Act, the destruction of narcotics evidence can be done by leaving a small portion for evidence in court,” Rachmat remarked here on Monday.

The police chief declared destruction is a manifestation of his ranks in the war against drug trafficking as well as prevent misappropriation of the seized evidence.

The extermination was held simultaneously with the exposure of 20 kg sabu-sabu which was uncovered by the South Kalimantan Directorate of Drug Investigation (Ditresnarkoba).

Previously Ditresnarkoba uncovered 18 kg of sabu-sabu packed in the packaging of food products “Abon Lele Lampung” and “Abon Tuna Balado Padang” with large cardboard packaging product “Kripik Balado Christine Hakim”.

The suspect SR (28) and R (23) tried to fool the airport officers and X-Ray machine checks by packing the sabu-sabu in such a way.

But the two could not get away when members of Ditresnarkoba arrested them on May 20, 2018 shortly after they exited from Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru.

In addition the narcotics confiscated from the networks of Malaysia, Thailand, and Padang, also destroyed 512.92 grams of sabu-sabu from the network of EY alias Yu who was arrested by Subdit II Ditresnarkoba on June 21, 2018 in Banjarmasin.

The suspects were also presented to witness directly that narcotics they circulated have been completely destroyed.