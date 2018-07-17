Schools to have sufficient diesel supply for the next 10 months – Manyin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research has given assurance today that schools that are depending on diesel to generate electricity supply will not be in the dark at least for the next 10 months.

Its Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong pointed out that the state Education Department has just received a directive on June 20 from the federal Education Ministry and Ministry of Finance authorising a direct purchase of diesel of up to RM20,000 per month at a ceiling of RM200,000 for 10 months for each school.

“The district education offices have been empowered to direct appoint suppliers. One supplier for one school and the maximum of RM20,000 per month at a ceiling of RM200,000 for 10 months,” he told a press conference at the media centre after his winding up speech at the State Assembly Sitting today.

“The next 10 months, there will be no school in the dark. As of today, I think almost all of the schools have been supplied with the diesel. Yesterday, there were still some schools not supplied with diesel,” he elaborated.

Manyin emphasised that there are 371 schools in Sarawak still without electricity supply and are fully dependent on generator sets.