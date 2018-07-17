Senior citizen killed in a Hilux-Kancil road accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: A 65-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving a Toyota Hilux and a Perodua Kancil on Monday evening at Pantai Road, here.

The victim who worked as a clerk was identified as Ho Chee Hien was pinned to the steering wheel and died at the scene due to serious face and chest injuries.

District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the accident was due to the victim’s carelessness by suddenly entering into Hua Dat junction.

The Toyota heading to Tawau Lama, driven by a 17-year-old student was unable to avoid and hit the victim’s car before landing in the drain.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.