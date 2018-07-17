SMK Tinggi, Sarikei Wushu martial art team win inter-school championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: SMK Tinggi, Sarikei Wushu martial art group won the best team in 2018 Sibu Division Inter School Dragon, Lion Dance and Wushu championship held at Swan Square here on Sunday.

SMK Kai Chung Bintangor was placed second and Sibu Catholic High School came in third.

In the primary school section of the Wushu category, SJK Dung Sang won the best team followed by SJK Ek Thei (second) and SJK Tung Hua.

SM Wong Nai Siong took the best Lion dance team award with Catholic High School in second position. There was no third position.

The one-day championship was jointly organised by Swan Square, Sarawak Chen Style Tai Ji Quan Association and Sibu Martial Art (Quan Shu) Association.