SOPB raises RM50,055 through charity run

MIRI: Five charity organisations here received donation totalling RM50,055 from Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad (SOPB) in

conjunction with the company’s 50th anniversary.

More than 1,700 participants helped raised the amount through SOP Charity Run 2018 at Marina Parkcity Phase 2 recently.

The organisations which received a sum of of RM10,011 each were Association of Parents with Special Children (Pibakis) Miri, Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) Morsjaya, Sarawak Society for Blind, Palliative Care Association Miri and MRCS Sunflower Centre.

Speaking at the launch of the charity run, its chief operating officer Eric Kiu Wong Seng said that for fifty years, SOPB has been doing well in the business of planting, milling, refining and trading of oil palm

products, but it has never failed to give back to the local communities.

“This run was in line with SOPB’s corporate social responsibilities tagline -’We Grow Together With Local Communities’, promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness to help the disabled in our communities,” he said.

The run which was one of the events to celebrate SOPB’s 50th anniversary, was flagged off by SOPB director Tan Sri Datuk Ling Chiong Ho.

Also present were SOPB group chief executive director Paul Wong Hee Kwong and event organising chairman Lau Shi Wen.