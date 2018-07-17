S’wak will continue to prosper under current leadership — Dewanita Miri

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Miri branch of Dewanita – the women’s section of Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) – has expressed its full support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in steering Sarawak to greater heights.

Its secretary Laila Mohamad said under the current leadership, Sarawakians – be they urban or rural folk – will continue to reap the fruits of development.

“There is no better place to be than Sarawak, which has seen many changes and development not only for the urban community but also for rural folk living in longhouses and kampungs (villages),” she told The Borneo Post after leading a Dewanita Miri group on a visit to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

She said Sarawakians should see for themselves the development over the past 50 years, and called on the people not to be easily swayed by Sarwak opposition’s political agenda. On the group’s visit to the DUN, Laila said the aim was to show support to the elected representatives and ministers – particularly those from Miri, Bekenu, Lambir, Piasau, Mulu and Telang Usan – in their efforts to highlight issues affecting the people.

She said DUBS and Dewanita Miri have always supported the Sarawak government and its development policies, including various entrepreneurial and development programmes, and will continue to do so.