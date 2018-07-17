Sabah 

Tanjung Aru Flyover is safe, cracks only on surface – PWD

Elton Gomes

Cracks can be seen on the Tanjung Aru Flyover.

KOTA KINABALU: Photos of cracks underneath the Tanjung Aru Flyover have gone viral in social media causing several netizen to question the safety of the flyover.

Public Works Department (PWD) Sabah deputy director Ir. Ali Ahmad Hamid however assured the public and road user that the flyover is safe and that the crack is only on the surface of the concrete.

“Such incident had occurred about four or five years ago and we will again take the same procedure by reporting it to the relevant authorities to conduct a detail survey so appropriate measure can be taken.

“We have also submitted a report and waiting for the result, which will be available within a week,” he said today.

Ali however remind road users and the public to be careful while driving through the flyover or those walking underneath.

