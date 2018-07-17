Teacher jailed three years over false payment claim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: An elderly teacher will serve three years behind bars after the Court of Appeal here yesterday restored his earlier jail term for making a false claim.

Justice Dato’ Abdul Rahman Sebli, who sat together with justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Datuk Wira Kamaludin Md Said unanimously allowed an appeal by Amir Hassan Ali Usin, 53, against his eight years’ jail term.

On August 15, 2017, the High Court here enhanced the appellant’s three years’ jail to eight years after dismissing the appeal against sentence and conviction.

On October 10, 2016, Amir was jailed for three years and fined RM10,000, in default, three months’ jail by the Sessions Court here after he was found guilty under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The charge stated that the appellant had submitted a false claim to Payment Division chief Josephine Sherilyn Joe Liew Apok of the Accountant General’s Department, for payment of sports garments and uniforms for children of Tabika Kemas in 2009 when the items had actually not been fully supplied.