Waytha Moorthy appointed minister, four other senators made deputy ministers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator P. Waytha Moorthy was appointed and sworn in today as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Well-being) and four other senators were appointed and sworn in as deputy ministers.

Penang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief Senator Marzuki Yahya was appointed and sworn in as Deputy Foreign Minister; PPBM Ketereh Division chief Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin was appointed and sworn in as Deputy Economic Affairs Minister.

DAP Johor chairman Senator Liew Ching Tong was appointed and sworn in as Deputy Defence Minister and Parti Amanah Negara Terengganu chairman Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad was appointed and sworn in as Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister.

These five senators took their oath of office and loyalty as the minister and deputy ministers before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, at Istana Negara.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail witnessed the ceremony.

At the ceremony, held at the Singgah Sana Kecil (Small Throne Room), Waytha Moorthy took his oath first as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

He then signed the letter of appointment and oath of office and loyalty, witnessed by Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Earlier, Waytha Moorthy and the four others were sworn in as senators for a three-year term effective from today.

With the appointment of Waytha Moorthy, the Cabinet of Dr Mahathir has 27 ministers. – Bernama