Works underway to address water supply problems in Bau — Dr Rundi

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

THREE projects will be carried out under the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme – Stressed Areas to address water supply problem in Bau district.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the projects are the upgrading of the existing Batu treatment plant, construction of pumping main from Batu Kitang to Bau and upgrading of pumping facilities at Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant.

“These projects are anticipated to be completed towards the end of 2020,” he said in his winding-up speech yesterday.

Dr Rundi pointed out that Bau is getting treated water supply from two sources namely 20MLD from Kuching Water Board and 6MLD from the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Bau Water Treatment Plant.

He explained that a significant increase in coverage areas in Bau over the last few years had resulted in sudden surge in water demand.

“This shortage in water supply, coupled with frequent pipe bursts due to ageing pipes have resulted in low pressure and unstable flow in some places, especially those on high grounds and at the end of the distribution system.

“Any pipe burst and disruption of water supply would take some time to restore,” he said in response to Datuk Henry Harry Jinep (PDP-Tasik Biru) who told the august house last Friday that he did not take his shower before attending the DUN session due to water supply issues in Bau.

Responding to the water supply issue raised by Chiew Chiu Sing (DAP-Tanjong Batu), Dr Rundi said the recent muddy and inconsistent water supply to longhouses at Mile 17 Bintulu-Miri Road was due to pipe leakages caused by excavation works under the Pan Borneo Highway (LBU) project.

“For the Mile 20 Bintulu-Miri Road, the water supply will be connected after the completion of the pipeline relocation work by LBU,” he said.

The minister said there is a long -term plan to resolve various issues raised with the proposed laying of 38km dedicated pipeline, booster station and other associated works from Lebur reservoir to Kabong.

“As an immediate measure, the 5.5km out of the 38km pipeline was installed and commissioned in June 2018. This bypass is able to deliver additional water and also increase the water pressure to Nyabor booster station.

“However, the pipe bursts in the existing old pipelines caused by increased pressure and the use of direct individual household pumps and illegal tappings have affected the distribution of water,” he said.

Dr Rundi added that the problem was compounded by the ageing communication pipe system at Kabong.

According to him, the Nyabor booster station has been upgraded to deliver more water to Kabong areas.

He said standby generator sets had also been ordered for both Nyabor and Kabong booster pump stations to ensure continuous water supply in the event of power failure. These generators were expected to arrive in October this year.