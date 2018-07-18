Asean-China Youth Camp set to enhance ties

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Asean-China Youth Camp hopes to develop lasting friendship between children from Beijing and Kuching as they embark on an adventure together over the next few days.

Mulu Global Media founder Jasmine Kho told The Borneo Post that being able to meet and spend time with local children in a buddy system arrangement is a major factor for the parents, who want their children to experience something outside their comfort zone.

“We are hoping the kids can learn something and not make this a regular tour. Make some real friends. The kids from this school will be joining them for a few days and we hope this friendship will blossom,” she said.

Digital media company Mulu Global Media organised this event, themed Magnificent Sarawak, under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and as an extension of Asean Cultural Week.

It seeks to help build a compassionate society by broadening the global perspectives of children in China through early cultural exchanges with those from Asean communities.

The second day of the camp saw the young ambassadors from Beijing visit Chung Hua Primary School No.1 to meet their new local buddies and embark on a learning experience

together.

“Despite a delayed flight, the children were still full of energy and running around during our visit to Sarawak Cultural Village. They even went on stage together with the performers,” said Kho, adding that the parents were having an equally good time.

Kho said that it has been an eye-opener for the parents involved, who were particularly keen on the cultural exchange with the local students to give their children an opportunity to communicate with their Kuching peers.

“We chose this school because they have a multiracial community. We want to show the parents that in a multiracial and multicultural community, kids are able to speak more than one language.”

The children and their parents were met with fanfare upon arrival at the school yesterday morning. They proceeded on a quick tour of the facilities and then to a classroom, where they had a simple lesson in Bahasa Malaysia.

This was followed by an official welcoming ceremony by the entire school attended by Association of Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Jonathan Chai, headmistress Choo Chin Moi, as well as other board members.

In his speech, Chai expressed hope that the programme will build a bridge between China and Asean countries, especially Sarawak.

“I hope that the children will develop an understanding of our culture and education,” he said.

According to project director Tay Yi Ping, the local children will be joining their Chinese counterparts over the next few days as they explore the city together.

They will be visiting and learning about Carpenter Street followed by a cultural performance night at Lau Ya Keng. A cooking class has also been scheduled along with a folk tale exchange where the children will tell stories from their respective countries.