CM calls on federal govt to increase devt allocations for S’wak by at least four times

CHIEF Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is calling the federal government to increase the development allocations to Sarawak by at least four times.

He emphasised that this will allow Sarawak to speedily upgrade its rural infrastructure including roads, drinking water, electricity, internet, schools, clinics as well as agricultural and economic programmes.

“In the past, the federal government has been making development allocation according to the size of our population which is generally taken to be about 10 per cent of the total Malaysian population,” he informed the august House in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

“This development allocation may be sufficient for social projects but is clearly not sufficient to develop a landmass which is 38 per cent that of the Malaysia total landmass,” he said.

This, he added, thus accounted for the relative lack of basic infrastructure and the current backwardness in the development of our rural communities.

“This is a major error which I hope the new federal government can correct in their relationship with us. The new federal government must increase the development allocations to Sarawak by at least four times,” he pointed out.

That being said, Abang Johari urged the new federal Works Minister Baru Bian to ensure that Sarawak, which is his home state, be given its proper and due allocations for development and infrastructure works.

He further pledged full commitment to ensuring that Sarawakians will no longer be deprived of basic needs and the opportunity to a better and more prosperous life.

“Many areas in Sarawak are still in need of treated water as they do not have access to it. I have found out that during my travel and engagement, it is necessary for us to rationalise the mechanics and models of water project funding and implementation,” he explained.

“All this while, we are funding the projects through reimbursable and loans from the federal government. We were totally at the mercy of the ministry concerned which fully controlled the disbursement of funds,” he said.

“If they had no funds to provide the loans, there would be no projects for water supply. And if they had the funds, very often the funds would be disbursed at the end of the year which made planning and implementation almost impossible,” he added.

In order for Sarawak to be self-determined in development efforts, he made the decision early this year that Sarawak government fund all water projects in the state, similar to what have been done for electricity supply which is fully under Sarawak’s control.

“That is why, I have announced an immediate RM2 billion allocation to solve all water-stressed areas which must be completed latest by next year,” he said.

“I will personally monitor every month the implementation and progress of these projects regularly through ground visits and the Project Development Monitoring Committee,” he added.

On top of that, he said there were other projects to be implemented all over Sarawak including roads and bridges totalling about RM5.1 billion.

“I will continue to capitalise on every avenue to increase our state revenue to meet the cost of our development agenda,” he added.