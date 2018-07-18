‘Committee being set up to coordinate entrepreneur development activities’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state is in the process of setting up the Sarawak Entrepreneur Development Coordination Committee (SEDCC) to coordinate all programmes, projects and entrepreneur development activities planned by state and federal agencies.

The SEDCC, according to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, would help to reduce overlapping in the implementation process.

“The state will have the SEDCC which is in the process of preparing a directory and the Sarawak Entrepreneur Development interactive portal,” he told the august House in his winding-up speech yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, explained that the directory would function as a reference on the assistance and capacity development provided by federal agencies.

For the interactive portal, it will become a platform for entrepreneurs to apply for assistance and to obtain information of programmes offered by the related agencies.

“The directory and interactive portal will benefit all existing entrepreneurs and those who have just started, particularly the youth,” he added, and hoped that federal and state agencies will cooperate with his ministry.

He also told the august house that the Sarawak Product Pavilion (SPP) in Kuala Lumpur was an initiative by the ministry to expand the marketing of Sarawak products in Peninsular Malaysia and to serve as a gateway to global markets.

According to him, the soft launching of SPP’s premises was held in February this year.

Awang Tengah also said that an additional ceiling of RM114.8 million has been approved for the ministry for six new ‘Anjung Usahawan’ and mini industrial parks in Lawas, Limbang and Gedong.

The increase in ceiling is for eight existing projects in Sematan, Bau, Rantau Panjang Phase I and II in Sibu, Marudi, Biovalley Park, Samalaju SME Clusters and Sibu Industrial Park.

“The total ceiling approved by my ministry for industrial parks and Anjung Usahawan now stands at RM361.7 million under the whole of 11th Malaysia Plan for 25 projects,” he said, adding that five projects have been completed while the rest are at various stages of implementation.

He pointed out that land acquisition for Bau, Sematan and Rantau Panjang Phase II in Sibu is ongoing and expected to be completed by 2019.

He further said that the physical works for three industrial parks in Demak Laut Phase 2B Stage 2, Kapit and Marudi, as well as upgrading works for Rantau Panjang Phase I in Sibu are ongoing and expected to be completed by end of this year.

The industrial parks for Betong, Demak Laut Phase 2C, Sri Aman and Samalaju SME Clusters are at various stages of tender, while the design for Sibu Industrial Park has been completed and pending funding from the federal government for implementation.