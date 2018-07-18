DUN approves motion to apply for leave to appeal against Pujut rep’s reinstatement

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The last day of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today saw an extremely heated debate between Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei over the issue of whether Dr Ting Tiong Choon is qualified to be the Pujut assemblyman.

Abdul Karim moved a motion in the august House, seeking an approval for DUN to apply for application of leave to appeal against the recent decision of the Court of Appeal in upholding the decision of the High Court in reinstating Dr Ting’s status as the rightful elected representative.

An open vote saw 68 members of the House approving of the motion while seven others voted against the motion.

As such, the House decided to apply for leave of application to appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal.

During his winding up, Abdul Karim lost his cool a couple of times when Wong, who was not granted the floor, kept on raising his voice in the Chamber.

The Minister said “you sit down” several times as Wong whose microphone was not switched on persisted in uttering aloud his assertions over some provisions of law.

Before the heated debate, Wong was seen slamming his copy of Standing Order on the table to show his discontent over the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala, who said Wong who had represented Dr Ting in the Court was not qualified to debate the issue in the House.

Not convinced by the ruling, Wong, even without the microphone, could be heard shouting across the Chamber to protest against what Abdul Karim told the august House.

At one point when Wong raised so much about the difference between the Federal Constitution and the Sarawak State Constitution, Abdul Karim reacted: “Padungan (Wong), you are not the only lawyer here.”

Wong did not back down but instead went on arguing and putting forward his legal points, in the hope that the House would withdraw the motion.

To a certain point, a member (unidentified) of the House was heard saying Wong was doing what he was doing because he wanted the House to shoe him out.

Even Gerawat issued a warning under Standing Order 42 that if Wong persisted his demeanour, he would have to uphold the Standing Order and ask the opposition member to leave the Chamber.

Towards the end, Abdul Karim managed to conclude his speech amidst interruptions by Wong.