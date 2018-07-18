Factory quarters razed, no injuries reported

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A workers’ quarters at a factory along Pandaruan Road here was destroyed in a fire on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Tawang Lingem said no injuries were reported as the quarters was empty when the fire broke out at 4.20pm.

“A team of firemen was dispatched to the scene, located about 15km from the fire station, following a distress call.

“The situation was brought under control within minutes and we did not receive any reports of injuries,” he said.

The cause of the fire and total losses are being ascertained, he added.